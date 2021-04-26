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Families Separated By COVID Declaration Without Any Covid Test
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80 views • April 26, 2021
NHS caught falsifying covid paperwork
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
This mans father is in a hospital bed and his son is being prevented from seeing him because hospital staff say he has covid. However the man is on the phone to his Father who confirms he has NOT been tested. Hospital staff deny access and hide behind security and or police and are preventing access to peoples relatives but there is no law they can rely upon. Confusion caused by this UK government.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
This mans father is in a hospital bed and his son is being prevented from seeing him because hospital staff say he has covid. However the man is on the phone to his Father who confirms he has NOT been tested. Hospital staff deny access and hide behind security and or police and are preventing access to peoples relatives but there is no law they can rely upon. Confusion caused by this UK government.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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