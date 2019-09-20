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Eddie Bravo Convinces Alex Jones The Earth Is Flat
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324 views • September 20, 2019
Eddie Bravo and Sam Tripoli of The Tin Foil Hat Podcast make their best effort to convince Alex Jones that the earth is flat.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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