This Factor May Influence How Birds Make Sounds #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-8aC95pSrk Do birds choose to imitate sounds based on peer approval? 🐦 Dr. Dominique Potvin, a senior lecturer at Animal Ecology at the Moreton Bay campus, whose work focuses on various birds and birdsong and how human activities are affecting birds, offers an explanation as to why some birds imitate select sounds. According to Dr. Dominique, there is a likelihood that birds learn certain things based on POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT not just from humans but from other birds as well! 🎶 She also adds that birds may also have a sensory bias, which can either influence them to do more or less sounds. What are your thoughts about these theories on the possible influences of how birds make sounds? Let us know in the comments.