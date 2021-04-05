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Outcry to the World, From Israel! Vaccine Passports and Medical Fascism
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415 views • April 05, 2021
Outcry to the World, From Israel! Vaccine Passports and Medical Fascism
Interview with Ilana Rachel Daniel on Israel’s “green pass” and the new apartheid.
The terrifying implications of "vaccine passports” and their role in implementing a global slave system. How 'Smart' phones are the shackles in a technological totalitarian dictatorship.
Another important video on this topic, The Highwire interview with Naomi Wolf: ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS THE END OF AMERICA? https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccine-passports-the-end-of-america/
Every person who believes in freedom needs to do everything they can to ban these "vaccine" passports.
Interview with Ilana Rachel Daniel on Israel’s “green pass” and the new apartheid.
The terrifying implications of "vaccine passports” and their role in implementing a global slave system. How 'Smart' phones are the shackles in a technological totalitarian dictatorship.
Another important video on this topic, The Highwire interview with Naomi Wolf: ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS THE END OF AMERICA? https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccine-passports-the-end-of-america/
Every person who believes in freedom needs to do everything they can to ban these "vaccine" passports.
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