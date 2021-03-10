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FROM THE LORD FOR HIS PEOPLE - 3.09.2021
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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20 views • March 10, 2021
The Lord God is calling for purification of His Body! Please subscribe, like, share...so the messages He gives me go as far and wide as He wants them to go.

LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]

OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com

OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]

VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com

PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)

PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)

TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!) https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

Love and hugs from both of us!
Vicky and Chuck

Thank you to all of our precious subscribers/friends! Thank you for your comments, prayers and encouragement. We love you all!!! Please keep writing...we read everything and pray over you throughout the days. Below is the info I promised in the video...

WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! BLESSINGS IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF THE WORD OF GOD!!!
Keywords
godholy spiritchristjesuspurificationword of godyeshuafaithhumility
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy