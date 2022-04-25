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Benny Netanyahu speech parody
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33 views • April 25, 2022
Goy, never forget six jillion of the chosen peoples were killed by Aryan monsters such as yourself. Please ignore the other massacres of the twentieth century. They're insignificant compared to the Shoah. Oy vey! I myself was gassed over six billion times and it gave me the most TERRIBLE fibro-myalgia. I had to survive on nothing but gifelte fish and babka to keep my bowels resilient
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