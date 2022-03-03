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Deep State Keeps Lying and Misleading While Getting Caught
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11 views • March 03, 2022
On The Fringe.
The continuation of deep state lies about what is happening continues. Finding accurate information to analyze is tough to find. We continue to assess all that happens and all that we are being told, and do our best to get you the info and hopefully some context to figure out what is true and what is false and what lies somewhere in between. Stand strong patriots, we are winning in the big picture. We will wrestle to megaphone away from the deep state soon.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSRvSzTuCdFd/
The continuation of deep state lies about what is happening continues. Finding accurate information to analyze is tough to find. We continue to assess all that happens and all that we are being told, and do our best to get you the info and hopefully some context to figure out what is true and what is false and what lies somewhere in between. Stand strong patriots, we are winning in the big picture. We will wrestle to megaphone away from the deep state soon.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSRvSzTuCdFd/
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