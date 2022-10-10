Minerals & Treatments To Build Stronger Bones & Teeth!

In this show I talked about bone health and bone loss issues like osteoporosis, osteopenia and other bone degeneration health challenges. I shared what minerals I'd use and why medikations are so dangerous.
I also shared ways to remineralize your bones, how long it can take and other therapies you can do to help regenerate bone tissues matrix!
I hope you enjoy!
