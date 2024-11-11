LIVE Exclusive W/ Dr. Peter McCullough! Has PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former PHARMA Lobbyist Susie Wiles will run Donald Trump’s administration as his newly appointed Chief of Staff. This is ostensibly the most powerful position in Washington, DC and Susie’s ties to the deep state and a VERY powerful pharmaceutical lobbying corporation, Mercury Public Affairs - has MANY in the medical freedom movement very concerned.
Here’s a shallow dive on Susie from the Vermont Daily Report in June, 2024 ———>
https://vermontdailychronicle.com/big-pharma-courting-trump/
￼
What does this mean for the Medical Freedom movement and their quest for JUSTICE regarding the COVID policy response? We discuss this and MORE today with Dr. Peter McCullough LIVE!
Watch HERE:
https://rumble.com/v5n5ya8-live-exclusive-w-dr.-peter-mccullough-has-pharma-already-captured-the-trump.html
