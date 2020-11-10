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OH SHIT, F*CK LIVE ON AIR AND THEY CUT IT!!!
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123 views • November 10, 2020
HUUUUGE!!! NEWS COMMENTATOR SAW ELECTION AUDIT INFO WITH INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND SAYS OH SHIT, F*CK LIVE ON AIR AND THEY CUT IT!!!
It is official: FOX fired Judge Jeanine because she's not on board with the steal.
It is official: FOX fired Judge Jeanine because she's not on board with the steal.
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