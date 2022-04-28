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Ep. 55 What is in the air!? Is there a light side to Chemtrails- Aluminum and Barium?
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800 views • April 28, 2022
Lets discuss: What is in the air!? Is there a light side to Chemtrails- Aluminum and Barium? Can these assist with our ascension?
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Join me live on YouTube around 1:30 pm MST! Roots Restored Wellness
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Join me live on YouTube around 1:30 pm MST! Roots Restored Wellness
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