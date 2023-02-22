Shaman - "Congratulated the Whole Country on Defender of the Fatherland Day" - On Stage Singing his Beautiful Song, 'WE WILL RISE!' - Heroes of Russia Will Stay in Our Hearts Forever!

Shaman - Relatives, today I and 75,000 spectators and participants of the festive concert in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium on national television congratulated the whole country on Defender of the Fatherland Day!
English Lyrics translated below, but I have the original recording with better translation, already posted. https://www.brighteon.com/33e23a00-29dc-41c0-9c32-67479b22736e
It is 'We Will Rise' not Let's Rise.
Let's Rise
https://lyricstranslate.com/en/vstanem-lets-rise.html
