I Don’t Want There to Be Another Half, Why Do We Enter Relationships? Where Is My Choice? Is There Sex in Spirit World? Sex in My Dreams (I’m a Medium), What About Androgynous Ones? Guilt, Shame

71 views 0

Original:https://youtu.be/WldKgoTX8Hw 20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P1

Cut: 1h16m18s - 1h28m18s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Keywords law of attraction god dreams spirituality choice resistance free will spirits relationships new age guilt shame incarnation medium connection androgynous spirit world soul food soulmates twin flames in new age one with god complete soul real-self new new age reincarnated jesus