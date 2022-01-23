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Is The Republic Lost? | Edwin Vieira Jr., PhD, J.D.
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40 views • January 23, 2022
From Liberty and Finance
Will we ever see freedom again? Is our Republic lost? Edwin Vieira Jr., PhD, J.D. says we must work to restore our republic, because we can't start over. Watch this special YouTube-friendly viewer-questions portion of our full-length interview with Dr. Vieira!
Find Dr. Vieira online:
https://newswithviews.com
0:00 Intro
1:05 Executive orders
6:27 Income tax
11:53 Republic lost?
14:56 Restoring the republic
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CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/7BuaB8qMe8w
Will we ever see freedom again? Is our Republic lost? Edwin Vieira Jr., PhD, J.D. says we must work to restore our republic, because we can't start over. Watch this special YouTube-friendly viewer-questions portion of our full-length interview with Dr. Vieira!
Find Dr. Vieira online:
https://newswithviews.com
0:00 Intro
1:05 Executive orders
6:27 Income tax
11:53 Republic lost?
14:56 Restoring the republic
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
_____________________________
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/7BuaB8qMe8w
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