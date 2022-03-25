Miles Guo: Don’t let the China Eastern plane crash distract us

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3/24/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Don’t let the China Eastern plane crash distract us; what happened to our fellow fighters at various CCP banks recently demonstrate that there is nothing real in Communist China, all are fake or fabricated; if the CCP is not eliminated, there won’t be any sunshine or a glimpse of justice in humanity