The Prisoner
9008 Subscribers
93 views
Published a day ago

The fourth burning M1A1SA Abrams of the NATO Proxy Force on the outskirts of the village Berdychi (northwest of Donetsk). Destroyed by an ATGM crew of the 24th Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
atgmabrams tankberdychim1a1sa4th destroyed

