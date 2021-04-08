NEED TO KNOW (7 APRIL 2021) WITH GIUSEPPE VAFANCULO AND DAVID SCORPIO

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Jim Fetzer
5652 subscribers
The border crisis has imperiled by falling public support reflected by drop in polls. 73% of Black voters support the ID requirements. Biden botched the GA reforms and, by supporting moving the All Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, when 46% of Atlanta businesses are minority owned but only 23% in Denver, where CO has more voter requirements than have now been imposed in GA. Growing concern over "Critical Race Theory", moreover, has made it an increasingly prominent political issue in public schools and in military training. Meanwhile, Mike Lindell has produced a new (one hour) documentary of how the 2020 election was manipulated by means of programs that have now been publicly exposed.