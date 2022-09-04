Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Healing to Achieve Mastery

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VA #113 Creator's Perspective on Healing to Achieve Mastery
Description:
Why do some people bounce back from adversity but others become troubled? How does our karma affect our resilience in response to trauma, and our ability to heal? Why do some people who handle a severe trauma well, crumble from a repeat episode—will divine healing help avoid that? Why do some stand strong when confronted and others run away—is that weakness or wisdom? What can we do when coping strategies backfire and work against us? Some pray for strength and others for deliverance—which is better? Creator explains the role of prayer and divine healing to help us control our lives. Join us!
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