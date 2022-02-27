Western Syd Common Law Assembly serves local Police Stations 27-1-22

On the 24th Oct 2020 a Common Law Court was formed by Brian Malcolm Tucker here in NSW. Prior to the formation of this court a charge sheet of summons was sent directly to 19 guilty Australian Politician's including PM Scott Morrison, Governor General David Hurley, all State Premiers, and many others. There was 66 counts of criminal charges against these politicians including treason, genocide, crimes against humanity etc.The accused had 21 days to respond, there was no reply. A second notice was sent out, with 14 days to respond, still no reply. A third and final notice was sent out with 7 days to respond, once again no reply.A 12 man & woman jury was formed to listen to the crimes and evidence presented of the accused, and due to their absence and failure to reply to all 3 notices to appear before a Common Law court, a guilty verdict was passed for a ‘Deemed Admission of Guilt’.On the 27-1-22, CLAWS (Common Law Assembly of Western Sydney) visited 4 local Western Sydney police stations to act upon the crimes and assist in the arrests of the accused.This was a national initiative that was linked to the coordinated effort of both Velvet Revolution & CommonLaw.Earth assemblies to put local police stations on notice to fulfil their oaths and act upon the crimes committed.Some may think nothing came from this initiative, but we will argue that it has put more and more pressure on the Police and Politicians that a storm is coming from the Australian people and this is just one strategy that will grow teeth over time to bring these criminals to justice.Links to Documents: