© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The O'Connell Report: Afghanistan Pullout and Questions of Michael Moore & Glenn Greenwald
Follow
1
Share
Report
113 views • September 08, 2021
The O'Connell Report: Afghanistan Pullout and Questions of Michael Moore & Glenn Greenwald
Episode: 71
Source Video: Brendon O'Connell
Website: https://www.talpiot.tech
The O'Connell Report: Afghanistan Pullout and Questions of Michael Moore & Glenn Greeenwald
Both Glenn Greenwald and Michael Moore - one on Fox and one on MSNBC - mouth the same rhetoric on Afghanistan. What are they missing? What is everyone missing? Except Steve Bannon?
Where is the rhetoric on Wall Street? Davos? Michael Moore actually praises Biden. I also note the current love of 'The Cliche Left' for then President Eisenhower. Why? Because they know there is a large pile of VERY peeved veterans in America who want to know how America and the rest of the world got from A to B. Forget that, just know with the end of America's wars, she will now be focusing on giant infrastructure projects. Especially Smart Cities and empowering people by imprisoning them in cleverly disguised FEMA camps, with fast 5G and free porn. If the worst case hysteria on vaccines comes true - then having everyone locked up will be very handy.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Episode: 71
Source Video: Brendon O'Connell
Website: https://www.talpiot.tech
The O'Connell Report: Afghanistan Pullout and Questions of Michael Moore & Glenn Greeenwald
Both Glenn Greenwald and Michael Moore - one on Fox and one on MSNBC - mouth the same rhetoric on Afghanistan. What are they missing? What is everyone missing? Except Steve Bannon?
Where is the rhetoric on Wall Street? Davos? Michael Moore actually praises Biden. I also note the current love of 'The Cliche Left' for then President Eisenhower. Why? Because they know there is a large pile of VERY peeved veterans in America who want to know how America and the rest of the world got from A to B. Forget that, just know with the end of America's wars, she will now be focusing on giant infrastructure projects. Especially Smart Cities and empowering people by imprisoning them in cleverly disguised FEMA camps, with fast 5G and free porn. If the worst case hysteria on vaccines comes true - then having everyone locked up will be very handy.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.