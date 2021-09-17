Worldwide Rally for Freedom tomorrow (Saturday)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From Patrick Byrne:
"Sorry to be getting this to you so late, but there is a wonderful opportunity to make your voices heard tomorrow, Saturday, September 18. People are always asking me, "But how do I fight back?" Well when these opportunities come, you must seize them. "See here for more and to find one near you: https://worldwidedemonstration.com/