Situation Update, Nov 8, 2022 - History unfolds today as America chooses HOPE over FEAR

0:00 Elections Day15:20 Intriguing Things

18:50 Other News

39:11 Ohio Brett

53:15 Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo





- America has the opportunity today to choose a future of HOPE rather than FEAR

- We expect a massive turnout and a huge RED wave

- Americans are REJECTING the failed economic policies of the Dems

- When you can't afford to EAT, it gets your attention

- Biden and Dems continue to terrorize America with infrastructure takedowns

- Tyson Foods CFO falls asleep in woman's bed in the WRONG HOUSE

- 5G "kill grid" towers being erected all across NYC, close to bedrooms

- Why was Elon Musk supporting RNA "microfactories" as part of vaccine push?

- NY Gov. Hochul says it's a "conspiracy" to claim crime is getting worse

- Activision has ZERO American flags in Call of Duty, but 22 gay and LGBT flags

- Announcements about live coverage for Election Evening events





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





