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The Climate Vaccine?
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81 views • August 12, 2021
Both the vaccine agenda and the climate agenda have a common goal — and a common solution. Both Covid HOAX and now Climate HOAx is a DEPOPULATION agenda. Cabal wants to get rid of "useless eaters" BUT in fact THEY are the ones our Mother Earth/God/Nature does NOT need!
So let's get rid of these globalist psychopaths and bring OLD normal back to our lives.
source:
The David Knight Show
So let's get rid of these globalist psychopaths and bring OLD normal back to our lives.
source:
The David Knight Show
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