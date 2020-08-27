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911: In Plane Site (2004)
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233 views • August 27, 2020
911 In Plane Site (Directors Cut)
911: In Plane Site: Director's Cut is a 2004 documentary which promotes 9/11 conspiracy theories. Photographs and video footage from the September 11 attacks are presented and the documentary claims that the public was not given all of the facts surrounding the terrorist attack. It was directed by William Lewis.
911: In Plane Site: Director's Cut is a 2004 documentary which promotes 9/11 conspiracy theories. Photographs and video footage from the September 11 attacks are presented and the documentary claims that the public was not given all of the facts surrounding the terrorist attack. It was directed by William Lewis.
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