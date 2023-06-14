WEF Orders Govt's To BAN The Bible and Issue 'Fact-Checked' Version Without God





The World Economic Forum has called for religious scripture to be “rewritten” by artificial intelligence to create a globalized “new Bible.”





Yuval Noah Harari, who serves as Klaus Schwab’s right hand man at the WEF, argues that the Bible is “fake news” and full of hate speech, and the elites can use AI to replace the Bible and create a unified “religion that is actually correct.”