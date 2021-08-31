© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson - STOP THE SHOT
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • August 31, 2021
CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP
Dr Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK, and then became a Royal College certified pathologist in Canada (FRCPC) following a residency in Vancouver, BC.
Before his association with Western Medical, Dr Hodkinson had a long and varied career giving him valuable insight into many fields of medicine that now benefits the company’s clients:
-General practitioner in the UK and Canada
Staff pathologist at the Misericordia Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta
Pathologist with the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton determining the cause of death
Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta
President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians
Chairman of a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa
CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta
Currently, Dr Hodkinson keeps in touch with pathology as the Executive Chairman of Bio-ID Diagnostic Inc., a private company commercializing patented technologies in DNA diagnostics.
Dr Hodkinson has had a number of philanthropic roles that he treasures deeply and for which he received some years ago the honourable title of ‘Citizen of the Year’ from the City of Edmonton. He has also been Honorary Chairman of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), and President of the Rt. Hon. Sir Winston Spencer Churchill Society of Edmonton, Alberta. He is married to Nicole Beaudoin and they have two wonderful children.
Over the years Dr Hodkinson has had substantial interface with many insurance adjusters, case managers, and lawyers in the fields of bodily injury, disability and medical malpractice, overseeing over 65,000 files. He spends much of each day advising clients on various aspects of their cases as an important value added element of Western Medical’s services.
Dr Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK, and then became a Royal College certified pathologist in Canada (FRCPC) following a residency in Vancouver, BC.
Before his association with Western Medical, Dr Hodkinson had a long and varied career giving him valuable insight into many fields of medicine that now benefits the company’s clients:
-General practitioner in the UK and Canada
Staff pathologist at the Misericordia Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta
Pathologist with the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton determining the cause of death
Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta
President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians
Chairman of a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa
CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta
Currently, Dr Hodkinson keeps in touch with pathology as the Executive Chairman of Bio-ID Diagnostic Inc., a private company commercializing patented technologies in DNA diagnostics.
Dr Hodkinson has had a number of philanthropic roles that he treasures deeply and for which he received some years ago the honourable title of ‘Citizen of the Year’ from the City of Edmonton. He has also been Honorary Chairman of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), and President of the Rt. Hon. Sir Winston Spencer Churchill Society of Edmonton, Alberta. He is married to Nicole Beaudoin and they have two wonderful children.
Over the years Dr Hodkinson has had substantial interface with many insurance adjusters, case managers, and lawyers in the fields of bodily injury, disability and medical malpractice, overseeing over 65,000 files. He spends much of each day advising clients on various aspects of their cases as an important value added element of Western Medical’s services.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.