Making the Impossible Possible | Nick Vujicic

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If you’re not getting a miracle, maybe it’s because YOU are the MIRACLE!
I can't even begin to explain the excitement I have in sharing this highly-anticipated interview with you. In one of my last in-person interviews, before the safer at home order was implemented, I sat down with Nick Vujicic! You probably already know this awe-inspiring thought leader but just in case you have been under a rock, let me tell you...
Nick Vujicic is one of the most inspiring human beings on the planet! This man has redefined what's possible by LIVING his impossible! Nick has no limbs, however, he still surfs, golfs, walks, swims, and fishes. He is a best-selling author, he's spoken in front of over 8 Million people across 74 countries and is a REMARKABLE man of Faith!
THIS INTERVIEW IS FOR EVERYONE, including YOUNG PEOPLE! Nick's perspective on overcoming adversity will instantly CHANGE YOUR LIFE. In this interview, Nick shares a dark period of his life when, at just 10 years old, he attempted suicide and reveals how he came to overcome his biggest bully... HIMSELF! Nick's story is going to blow you out of the water and make you come alive again and inspire you to live in your PURPOSE.
The stories shared in this interview are essential to our world today in how we handle this pandemic and how to interpret the meaning of this shared experience. Nick speaks on the turning point of his life and reminds us all of why we should count our BLESSINGS as we often lose what we aren’t grateful for.
We talk about why having a powerful sense of purpose matters, the CRUCIAL key to his life that has helped him achieve and overcome and why LOVING and ACCEPTING yourself first and foremost is the #1 thing you need to do in order to live a FULFILLED life and serve others.
"Challenges rebirth a revolution!" We have a CHOICE at how we look at our adversities and even though they may be creating pain, pain pushes us to ADJUST and make the changes we know we need to.
This is a message of FAITH, GROWTH, and TRIUMPH that I KNOW you need to hear right now!
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#EdMylett # #Motivation
Music in this video
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Song
Kings And Queens (Radio Edit)
Artist
30 Seconds To Mars
Writers
Jared Leto
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music New Zealand Limited); Global Music Rights LLC, LatinAutor - UMPG, CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, UMPI, and 14 Music Rights Societies