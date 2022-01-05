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No lockdown for the unvaccinated without prior open discourse!
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50 views • January 05, 2022
Bill Gates and many politicians want to see everyone vaccinated. If politicians want to portray the unvaccinated as a danger to the general public and exclude them, then there MUST also be a worldwide discourse on all the facts on this subject!
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