TAKING OUR COUNTRY BACK & HOLDING THE CRIMINALS ACCOUNTABLE!!

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Want to reclaim your birthright, take your country back AND hold those who have harmed you accountable for their crimes? This is HOW to do it. Mark Emery and Paul Peterson join me to provide the details.
The National Action Task Force
With Liberty and Justice for All!
http://national-taskforce.org
MORE INFO:
http://annavonreitz.com/