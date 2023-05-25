Talking About Guardian Angels on their National Holiday - Ascension Thursday - Br Alexis Bugnolo

Brother Alexis Bugnolo, FromRome.info





May 18, 2023





Talking About Guardian Angels on their National Holiday - Ascension Thursday





Many don’t know, that, if one could say that the Angels of God have a national holiday, that it would be today: the Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord into Heaven. Why? — Hear what Br. Bugnolo says in this 40 minute catechesis on True Devotion to your Guardian Angel: what it is, and how to practice it, and what is the diabolic error many have fallen into…





Source: https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/