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California's LA Sex Trafficking
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144 views • February 17, 2022
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One America News Highlights February 16th 2022...
California's Sex Trafficking where 74 Adults and 8 Children Saved....
And 34 Suspected Traffickers were Arrested and 200 Sex Buyers were Taken into Custody.
Won't Hear That on Lamestream Media!!!
One America News Highlights February 16th 2022...
California's Sex Trafficking where 74 Adults and 8 Children Saved....
And 34 Suspected Traffickers were Arrested and 200 Sex Buyers were Taken into Custody.
Won't Hear That on Lamestream Media!!!
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