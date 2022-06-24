A Woman can be a Mason - The hidden world female Masons

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Jim Crenshaw.Not Eastern Stars, actual Freemasons. Did you know this was even allowed or possible?
In any event, it is an evil society of Satan worshipers. Make no mistake about it. The vast majority of their member's have no idea what they are taking part in.
Source: BBC
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wS6f5qbLsuV5/