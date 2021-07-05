Situation Update, July 5th, 2021 - "Cyber Pearl Harbor" to be unleashed against America

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“…[T]hey plan to launch a Pearl Harbor-style attack on the U.S., similar to how Japan did on Dec. 7, 1941, propelling the U.S. into World War II,” warns AMN. Nakayama adds that today’s nuclear weapons are hundreds of times more powerful than the early atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating that, “Honolulu will be erased from the map” if China and Russia attack Hawaii.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-05-japan-defense-official-warns-china-is-planning-a-pearl-harbor-strike-on-america.html
0:00 Intro
8:26 Covid Tyranny
13:11 Economics
30:22 World War 3
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