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Situation Update, July 5th, 2021 - "Cyber Pearl Harbor" to be unleashed against America
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92018 views • July 05, 2021
As American Military News now reports, Japanese State Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama is now issuing a public warning that China and Russia are gearing up for a surprise attack on America.

“…[T]hey plan to launch a Pearl Harbor-style attack on the U.S., similar to how Japan did on Dec. 7, 1941, propelling the U.S. into World War II,” warns AMN. Nakayama adds that today’s nuclear weapons are hundreds of times more powerful than the early atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating that, “Honolulu will be erased from the map” if China and Russia attack Hawaii.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-05-japan-defense-official-warns-china-is-planning-a-pearl-harbor-strike-on-america.html

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mike adamsdemocratspoliticsamericaevil4th of julyindependence dayrepublicansdeep statehumanityeconomyusaww3pearl harbortyrannywar on humanityexterminationcybercovid-19crazy newssituation updateinsane news
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