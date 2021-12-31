Mercedes Under Fire in China for ‘Slanted Eyes’ ~ Removes Ad

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Mercedes-Benz has removed its advert from Chinese social media, after complaints it perpetrated Asian stereotypes.
“The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens, with many saying that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” wrote China’s state-run Global Times paper.
Mercedes is just the latest company to face backlash, after French fashion house Christian Dior included a photo of an Asian model with similar makeup in an art exhibition back in November.