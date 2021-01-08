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WtF's Evening Report 08-01-2021 It's Coming. We Knew It. Be Prepared!
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900 views • August 01, 2021
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We all knew and now we all know what is coming and here now! Things in the past couple weeks have gotten intense and considering the last 18 months that speaks volumes! Prepare now if you have not and increase your preparedness if you have been already!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/30/psychic-gym-bro-recognized-for-predicting-lockdown-agenda/
https://twitter.com/NEWS_MAKER/status/1420451060565557260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1420451060565557260%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F07%2F30%2Fpsychic-gym-bro-recognized-for-predicting-lockdown-agenda%2F
http://endoftheamericandream.com/will-most-of-the-u-s-be-locked-down-for-much-of-the-second-half-of-2021/
https://insiderpaper.com/hackers-booking-covid-vaccine-shots-lazio-rome/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/16/fake-covid-vaccine-and-test-certificate-market-is-growing-researchers-say
http://www.domigood.com/2021/08/australia-uses-helicopters-and-army-to.html?m=1
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/07/31/18/46124937-9846939-Soldiers_were_brought_in_to_assist_the_coronavirus_response_last-a-18_1627751736944.jpg
We all knew and now we all know what is coming and here now! Things in the past couple weeks have gotten intense and considering the last 18 months that speaks volumes! Prepare now if you have not and increase your preparedness if you have been already!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/30/psychic-gym-bro-recognized-for-predicting-lockdown-agenda/
https://twitter.com/NEWS_MAKER/status/1420451060565557260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1420451060565557260%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F07%2F30%2Fpsychic-gym-bro-recognized-for-predicting-lockdown-agenda%2F
http://endoftheamericandream.com/will-most-of-the-u-s-be-locked-down-for-much-of-the-second-half-of-2021/
https://insiderpaper.com/hackers-booking-covid-vaccine-shots-lazio-rome/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/16/fake-covid-vaccine-and-test-certificate-market-is-growing-researchers-say
http://www.domigood.com/2021/08/australia-uses-helicopters-and-army-to.html?m=1
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/07/31/18/46124937-9846939-Soldiers_were_brought_in_to_assist_the_coronavirus_response_last-a-18_1627751736944.jpg
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