Her health was eroded, the sound of car horns scared her to hide on a street corner

Pitiful Animal





June 21, 2023





By chance, I came across Dulce on a busy street.

Perhaps she was once a beautiful dog, but then she was tormented by pain.

Her crying made my heart sink.

Every passing day could be the defining day of her life.

She didn't want to get up and walk

Eating had also become much more difficult.

The results showed that Dulce was positive for parvovirus.

She was given 5 injections a day and continued to take antibiotics, but the diarrhea did not go away.

Her high fever caused her eyes to swell. The mucous membranes were red and purulent.

In addition, Dulce coughed a lot.





Dulce's next test results worried me even more.

She was infected with the plague

Doctors did their best to keep symptoms to a minimum.

Her health was eroded by illness that left her almost exhausted.

I could only pray and hope for a miracle.





After a month of persistently battling illness, Dulce finally stopped.

She was unable to overcome her grim fate.

What remains was only regret.

The dream of having a warm, happy family to become a happy dog forever could not be fulfilled.

I hoped that in another world, Dulce would be healthy and happy





