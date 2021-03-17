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AMMON BUNDY ARRESTED AT HIS OWN TRIAL! ALONG WITH HIS CO-DEFENDANT AND 2 SUPPORTORS
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140 views • March 17, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/ammon-bundy-supporters-protest-idaho-wednesday-arrest/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKaOVRnNGfo&;t=47s
Woman's neck bent backwards! Man with Parkinson’s disease thrown to the ground and arrested! Ammon Bundy and Aaron Schmidt have been arrested on failure to appear charges, by the ADA County Sheriff's Department. They are being held on $10,000 bail. They arrived at trial this morning, and were denied entrance due to refusing to wear a face diaper. They were then arrested for failure to appear, as they stood at the entrance, where they were attempting to appear before the court. You can't make this up folks!
Also arrested, Casey Baker for felony battery of a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Casey is being DENIED bail. Garth Gaylord was arrested for battery of a police officer, as a misdemeanor charge and was released. John Nunez, a retired police officer and Ammon's process server, was trampled by deputies and sent to the hospital by ambulance. He has since been released with minor injuries.
Ammon Bundy previously faced 2 trespassing charges, but as of last week, one was dismissed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKaOV.... Today was the scheduled trial for the remaining trespass charge.
Today's events were courtesy of: Ada County Sheriff: 208-577-3000 Ada County Chief Deputy: Scott Johnson ... headed up the execution of the arrests today, following orders.
Ada County Sheriff: Stephen Bartlett ... superior of above. Judge: David Manweiler ... head of the trial.
Ada County Trial Court Administrator: Sandra Barrios ... supposedly passes judgment of whether a defendant has "appeared" or "failed to appear", was involved in other trespassing cases locally.
UPDATE with tomorrow's arraignment schedule: David P 8:30am and Robert J 9:45am for previous charges at protests last month, Casey 1:00pm with felony battery of an officer from today, Aaron and Ammon will be arraigned anytime starting at 1:30pm. The 3 in custody will remain at the ADA county Jail for the arraignments. The others will be Ada County courthouse tomorrow!! Aaron and Ammon should also be tomorrow, time unknown for them though. 200 W Front St, Boise (meet on the steps)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKaOVRnNGfo&;t=47s
Woman's neck bent backwards! Man with Parkinson’s disease thrown to the ground and arrested! Ammon Bundy and Aaron Schmidt have been arrested on failure to appear charges, by the ADA County Sheriff's Department. They are being held on $10,000 bail. They arrived at trial this morning, and were denied entrance due to refusing to wear a face diaper. They were then arrested for failure to appear, as they stood at the entrance, where they were attempting to appear before the court. You can't make this up folks!
Also arrested, Casey Baker for felony battery of a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Casey is being DENIED bail. Garth Gaylord was arrested for battery of a police officer, as a misdemeanor charge and was released. John Nunez, a retired police officer and Ammon's process server, was trampled by deputies and sent to the hospital by ambulance. He has since been released with minor injuries.
Ammon Bundy previously faced 2 trespassing charges, but as of last week, one was dismissed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKaOV.... Today was the scheduled trial for the remaining trespass charge.
Today's events were courtesy of: Ada County Sheriff: 208-577-3000 Ada County Chief Deputy: Scott Johnson ... headed up the execution of the arrests today, following orders.
Ada County Sheriff: Stephen Bartlett ... superior of above. Judge: David Manweiler ... head of the trial.
Ada County Trial Court Administrator: Sandra Barrios ... supposedly passes judgment of whether a defendant has "appeared" or "failed to appear", was involved in other trespassing cases locally.
UPDATE with tomorrow's arraignment schedule: David P 8:30am and Robert J 9:45am for previous charges at protests last month, Casey 1:00pm with felony battery of an officer from today, Aaron and Ammon will be arraigned anytime starting at 1:30pm. The 3 in custody will remain at the ADA county Jail for the arraignments. The others will be Ada County courthouse tomorrow!! Aaron and Ammon should also be tomorrow, time unknown for them though. 200 W Front St, Boise (meet on the steps)
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