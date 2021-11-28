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NWO eugenics vs. BORN-AGAIN eugenics
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70 views • November 28, 2021
Without JESUS CHRIST
people remain STUPID to the “BIGGER PICTURE”: NWO EUGENIC’s anti-christ/ biblically prophesied Seal#4/Rev.6:8KJV-“fourth part of the earth,”/world system
depopulation program: (http://truedamnationantichrist.wordpress.com )
vs.
“JOHN3:3KJV-BORN AGAIN” EUGENICS program
(http://truesalvationjesuschrist.wordpress.com )
https://pin.it/2uhyGbO
“if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost: In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”2COR.4:3,4KJV ...
… thus us TRUE BORN AGAIN HEARTED AND MINDED KINGDOM CHRISTIANS “walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind, Having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart:”
Ephesians 4:17-18 KJV
- and so: “we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:18 KJV
“[1] Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into his rest, any of you should seem to come short of it. [2] For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it.”
Hebrews 4:1-2 KJV
Oh well … because of peoples love for SIN ... ONLY A VERY “MATT.24:37/MATT.22:14-FEW” & “ROMANS9:27/ISAIAH10:22KJV-REMNANT” can ever B SAVED ❗️… UNrepentant goats and dogs/ swine/ wolves WILL GTH !
https://pin.it/wUP1u0b
people remain STUPID to the “BIGGER PICTURE”: NWO EUGENIC’s anti-christ/ biblically prophesied Seal#4/Rev.6:8KJV-“fourth part of the earth,”/world system
depopulation program: (http://truedamnationantichrist.wordpress.com )
vs.
“JOHN3:3KJV-BORN AGAIN” EUGENICS program
(http://truesalvationjesuschrist.wordpress.com )
https://pin.it/2uhyGbO
“if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost: In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”2COR.4:3,4KJV ...
… thus us TRUE BORN AGAIN HEARTED AND MINDED KINGDOM CHRISTIANS “walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind, Having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart:”
Ephesians 4:17-18 KJV
- and so: “we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:18 KJV
“[1] Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into his rest, any of you should seem to come short of it. [2] For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it.”
Hebrews 4:1-2 KJV
Oh well … because of peoples love for SIN ... ONLY A VERY “MATT.24:37/MATT.22:14-FEW” & “ROMANS9:27/ISAIAH10:22KJV-REMNANT” can ever B SAVED ❗️… UNrepentant goats and dogs/ swine/ wolves WILL GTH !
https://pin.it/wUP1u0b
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