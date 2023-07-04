Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Midnight Ride: Giants Beyond the Ice Wall- The Return of Gog and Magog
channel image
Alex Hammer
4167 Subscribers
337 views
Published 20 hours ago

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.


History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Hard Cover

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C87DV6BX

History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Soft Cover

https://www.amazon.com/History-Gog-Ma...

History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Kindle eBook

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8G5S8VV


In Bible Prophecy as well as many other ancient texts the final empire to make war before the return of Jesus is Gog and Magog.


Topics in this video:

The Biblical Records of Gog and Magog

Historical Records of Gog and Magog

Bloodline Connections to Gog and Magog

Dark Ages

Tartaria

Dragon Kings

British Connection to Gog and Magog

Uncharted Places and Things Beyond the Earths Ice Borders


The Hunt for Gog and Magog

https://youtu.be/3HosPJPwNBY


Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#MidnightRide #NYSTV


Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos

Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket