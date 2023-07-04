Midnight Ride: Giants Beyond the Ice Wall- The Return of Gog and Magog

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Hard Cover
History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Soft Cover
History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Kindle eBook
In Bible Prophecy as well as many other ancient texts the final empire to make war before the return of Jesus is Gog and Magog.
Topics in this video:
The Biblical Records of Gog and Magog
Historical Records of Gog and Magog
Bloodline Connections to Gog and Magog
Dark Ages
Tartaria
Dragon Kings
British Connection to Gog and Magog
Uncharted Places and Things Beyond the Earths Ice Borders
The Hunt for Gog and Magog
