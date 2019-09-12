© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HELLFIRE missile ATTACK test & GATLING Gun LIVE FIRING! U.S. Army APACHES & USAF AC-130U in ACTION!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • September 12, 2019
HELLFIRE missile ATTACK test & GATLING Gun LIVE FIRING! U.S. Army APACHES & USAF AC-130U SPOOKY in ACTION!
U.S. Army AH-60D APACHE helicopters & a USAF AC-130U SPOOKY gunship in LIVE FIRE exercises (HELLFIRE air-to-surface missiles & rare footage of a 25mm GAU-12/U Equalizer Gatling gun in ACTION!)
And not only amazing sights of these twin icons of American military prowess, but some amazing sounds too. Brrrtttt.
Please note: that the video features controlled training exercises only – NOT real combat footage.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
And we'd of course love to have you as a subscriber.
Thanks again,
UMC
U.S. Army AH-60D APACHE helicopters & a USAF AC-130U SPOOKY gunship in LIVE FIRE exercises (HELLFIRE air-to-surface missiles & rare footage of a 25mm GAU-12/U Equalizer Gatling gun in ACTION!)
And not only amazing sights of these twin icons of American military prowess, but some amazing sounds too. Brrrtttt.
Please note: that the video features controlled training exercises only – NOT real combat footage.
...and thank you for visiting the Ultimate Military Channel. We aim to visually educate and entertain by providing our viewers with timely, highest quality, globally sourced military media.
We'll cover the gamut of contemporary military incidents, developments, hardware and trends.
And we'd of course love to have you as a subscriber.
Thanks again,
UMC
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.