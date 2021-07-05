© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 1 - Discussion on the Technocratic Takeover of Healthcare
Follow
2
Share
Report
103 views • July 05, 2021
Join Ricardo and myself as we discuss the history of western allopathic medicine and the takeover of healthcare by the globalist technocrats. We also discuss global control through the financial system
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.