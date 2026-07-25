© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under three generations of leaders know as the Merovingian dynasty a tribe in Europe called the Franks established an empire that comprised all of Gaul and its surrounding regions. This feat was accomplished through flirtations with the Roman empire and Catholic Church including military service and conversion to Christianity.
---
Video deleted from Youtube:
Name: Barbarians II - Franks
Channel: The History Channel
---
My Home page: https://thecomingreset.com/
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajondavis
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonldavis