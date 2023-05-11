Animal Agriculture and Associated Consequences

Animal agriculture should be reduced and reserved for the food we give Cats and Dogs.
Humans should also become food for cats and dogs.
This would solve many problems.
Hunting, gathering, fishing, and cultivating, on local levels, and we can survive the collapse of the money God and the hordes of degenerates it creates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.