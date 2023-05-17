POISONATION AND THE BRAIN - NEUROINFLAMMATION

PROGRESSIVE COGNITIVE DECLINE
Immunization with 674–685 fragment of SARS-Cov-2 spike protein induces neuroinflammation and impairs episodic memory of mice
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006291X22009779
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces cognitive deficit and anxiety-like behavior in mouse via non-cell autonomous hippocampal neuronal death - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-09410-7
Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 Induce Pathological Changes in Molecular Delivery and Metabolic Function in the Brain Endothelial Cells - https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2021
Structural basis of human α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor activation
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41422-021-00509-6
Everything you need to know about choline - https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/327117
Mirrored - Remarque88
