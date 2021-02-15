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United States is a Corporation? How Trump & Kennedy Tried To Change the Country
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133 views • February 15, 2021
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00:00 Intro
01:49 Backstory: US Corporation Goes Bankrupt
08:00 Chapter 1: The Rothschilds of London
14:54 Chapter 2: Taking over America
19:41 Chapter 3: What Trump Was Against All This Time?
What took place in 1871? Why is it significant? I came across a theory online that the United States of America as we know it may have been sold to the rich family of the bank of London, the Rothschilds, and the British City of London.
How and why did this take place? In this episode of special investigation, we will dive into this topic. What unfolded 200 years ago culminated with a court file that suggests the so-called United States Corporation, has gone bankrupt.
All that and more on Beyond The Noise.
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/BeyondTheN...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeyondTheNoiseD
Follow David on Parler and Twitter @DavidZhangBTN
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United States Is a Corporation? How Trump and Kennedy Tried To Change The Country
#USCorporation #JFK #Trump
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
Join the email notification to stay up-to-date: https://newsletter-et.youmaker.com/?c...
-
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/BeyondTheNoise_David
-
Watch us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/channel/32bd...
-
Subscribe for updates: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChPg...
00:00 Intro
01:49 Backstory: US Corporation Goes Bankrupt
08:00 Chapter 1: The Rothschilds of London
14:54 Chapter 2: Taking over America
19:41 Chapter 3: What Trump Was Against All This Time?
What took place in 1871? Why is it significant? I came across a theory online that the United States of America as we know it may have been sold to the rich family of the bank of London, the Rothschilds, and the British City of London.
How and why did this take place? In this episode of special investigation, we will dive into this topic. What unfolded 200 years ago culminated with a court file that suggests the so-called United States Corporation, has gone bankrupt.
All that and more on Beyond The Noise.
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/BeyondTheN...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeyondTheNoiseD
Follow David on Parler and Twitter @DavidZhangBTN
Watch us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BeyondTheNoisewi...
United States Is a Corporation? How Trump and Kennedy Tried To Change The Country
#USCorporation #JFK #Trump
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
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