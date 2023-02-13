Create New Account
2/12/23: Our Sacred Hearts: Heart Health & Resonance with C60 Evo #HappyValentinesDay - You Are Free TV
Published 21 hours ago

2/12/23: Our human hearts are Divinely designed to Resonate together, communicating heart-to-heart across the planet, creating an electromagnetic language of union informed by God. It is not a mistake that the human heart is being targeted by the genocidal globalist cartels as a means of depopulation, transhumanist social control and to scramble God's energetic language of human unity. In today's video, we discuss therapeutic heart support with C60 Evo supplementation and why it is crucial to care for our human hearts & restore heart resonance, God's electromagnetic language that unites humanity.

Thank you for watching and please Share the video! Happy Valentine's Day Freedom Lovers!

Learn about the uniting power of Heart Resonance!
To Learn about the Awesome Foursome for heart health and ATP production!
To support You Are Free TV:

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Quantum Digital AntiChrist. Prayer Wave!!
WE ARE FREE !!

