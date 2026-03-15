California's Hospice Hustle Exposed ~OAN's Fine Point with Channel Rion~

It Was Independent Reporter Nick Shirley...

That Bought Us The Ghost Daycare Centers in Minnesota...

And Soon We Were Told That Was The Tip on The Iceburge.





Reporter Christian Hartsock Explains to Channel Rion...

That California's Hospice Hustle May Be Much Greater...

So I Swiftly Went and Gathered The Information That I Heard.





To Document This New Discovery I Shall Present It in Two Parts...

We Need to See True Justice and Fraudster Imprisoned...

And This I Believe to Be a Good Start.





An Auto-Repair Shop on The Second Floor of an Office Building...

I Wonder How They Will Explain That One Away.

I Wonder if Any Will EVER Go to Jail...

I'd Really Like to See That Happen Some Day!





Let Us Conclued This With Part Two of This Interveiw...

So The Hard Working Taxpaying People of This Land...

Can Clearly See How BADLY We Have Always Been Screwed.