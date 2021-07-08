Export Controls Should Include Americans’ DNA Sequences

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6/29/2021 Dr. Brett Comer: Export controls should also include Americans’ DNA sequences. China, absolutely keeps databases on what is in our genes, what are our susceptibilities. Once hostile elements grasp the difference between different ethnic groups, they can put that knowledge into practice and create genetic weapons targeted a racial group with a particular susceptibility.