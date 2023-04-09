https://gettr.com/post/p2dwn5tbaa3

04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】Joy Newball, former educator: If we don't stand up to the evil that is happening, if we don't take back that freedom, if America falls, we will have nowhere to go. Because we have chosen to remain silent, they can do whatever they want. We are the last stand before our children and grandchildren lose their freedom, so we must stand up.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】前教师乔伊·妞波尔：如果我们不站出来反对正在发生的邪恶，如果我们不夺回那份自由，如果美国沦陷，我们将无处可去。因为我们选择了沉默，他们才可以为所欲为。我们是我们的子孙失去自由之前最后的阵地，因此我们必须站起来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平







