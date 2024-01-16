Create New Account
Snakes In Church? Exposing Religious Hypocrisy
This in-depth talk explores the biblical perspective on sin, forgiveness, and righteousness and closely examines two religious groups, the Pharisees and Sadducees. The key message emphasizes that everyone, irrespective of sin, is accepted by Christ. A deeper understanding of the ways of Pharisees and Sadducees is provided, with emphasis on their hypocritical behaviors and spiritual deviations. The talk concludes with a heartfelt prayer, asking for boldness to proclaim God's word and for openness among listeners to receive and share these messages.

00:00 Introduction and Acknowledgement of Christ's Acceptance
01:49 Understanding the Pharisees and Sadducees
04:03 The Opposition of Christ by Pharisees and Sadducees
06:07 The Hypocrisy of the Pharisees and Sadducees
09:04 The Danger of Religious Hypocrisy
10:42 Closing Prayer and Gratitude

